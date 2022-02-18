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According to its newly published earnings report, #Pfizer is pretty much swimming in cash. In fact, just from the #Vaccine alone, it has brought in $36 billion—making its vaccine the No. 1
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0 view • February 18, 2022
According to its newly published earnings report, #Pfizer is pretty much swimming in cash. In fact, just from the #Vaccine alone, it has brought in $36 billion—making its vaccine the No. 1 top-selling pharmaceutical product ever in a single year from any company, by a very wide margin.
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