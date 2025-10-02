Macron wants €148Million Underground Bunker €50M already sent to Swiss firm Oppidum - Tracfin

Macron's €148Million Underground Bunker €50M already sent to Swiss firm Oppidum - Tracfin

French President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly investing €148 million in a private underground bunker. Swiss company Oppidum, known for constructing luxury bunkers, is said to be involved in the project.

The bunker is expected to feature amenities such as a swimming pool, gym, underground parking, and more.

