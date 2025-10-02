Macron wants €148Million Underground Bunker €50M already sent to Swiss firm Oppidum - Tracfin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Macron's €148Million Underground Bunker €50M already sent to Swiss firm Oppidum - Tracfin
French President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly investing €148 million in a private underground bunker. Swiss company Oppidum, known for constructing luxury bunkers, is said to be involved in the project.
The bunker is expected to feature amenities such as a swimming pool, gym, underground parking, and more.