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The Words you are about to hear....
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34 views • October 09, 2021
The words you are about to hear are not spoken by a man, though they were spoken through the voice of a man in trance. They are spoken by spiritual messengers of God to you. They come in very great love to bring you this message.
The spiritual messengers of God, Aka, speak from the Father, through the universes, galaxies and worlds beyond worlds, to mankind. They first came to a town named Globe; they speak to all on the globe who wish to listen.
"We have come but for one purpose, to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah." They have come, not to one faith or religion, but to all.
"Open your door that we may enter, and therefore, there can be a place prepared within you, each of you, for his coming."' (Spiritual messengers of God, Aka, December 29, 1972)
.......
In a night so silent was a glorious coming!
Read about how this began this in "We Give This Message from Our Father” in the collection of articles, A Stairway to Heaven, at https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven.
A new comet appeared in the sky that became visible through telescopes near Christmas in 1969. It drew close to Earth and became the most spectacular comet of the century. Then, in late March and early April, 1970 (on the day Jesus spoke his farewell words and promised to return) it shone in the heavens as a brilliant light for all the world to see. With this light in the east, spiritual messengers of God arrived on Earth to bring a message of love. "We are here but for one purpose, to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah.” From 1970 to 1989 they spoke through an unconscious man named Ray, in a town appropriately called, Globe.
Read about this gift, “A Gift from One with More Love in His Eyes than Anyone” – https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heav...
Ray Elkins lovingly told listeners in 1974 before climbing up a ladder to God, so that the spiritual messengers of God could come and speak to us in words we can hear: "This is not a religion. This is a philosophy. Each of you have your own religions, and that is how it should be.”
Please join us.
See http://aup589.wix.com/auniversalphilo.... Help to go on with this work – the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, were sent for the one who asked the Father to send them to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah. (See John, chapters 14-17)
The spiritual messengers of God, Aka, speak from the Father, through the universes, galaxies and worlds beyond worlds, to mankind. They first came to a town named Globe; they speak to all on the globe who wish to listen.
"We have come but for one purpose, to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah." They have come, not to one faith or religion, but to all.
"Open your door that we may enter, and therefore, there can be a place prepared within you, each of you, for his coming."' (Spiritual messengers of God, Aka, December 29, 1972)
.......
In a night so silent was a glorious coming!
Read about how this began this in "We Give This Message from Our Father” in the collection of articles, A Stairway to Heaven, at https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven.
A new comet appeared in the sky that became visible through telescopes near Christmas in 1969. It drew close to Earth and became the most spectacular comet of the century. Then, in late March and early April, 1970 (on the day Jesus spoke his farewell words and promised to return) it shone in the heavens as a brilliant light for all the world to see. With this light in the east, spiritual messengers of God arrived on Earth to bring a message of love. "We are here but for one purpose, to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah.” From 1970 to 1989 they spoke through an unconscious man named Ray, in a town appropriately called, Globe.
Read about this gift, “A Gift from One with More Love in His Eyes than Anyone” – https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heav...
Ray Elkins lovingly told listeners in 1974 before climbing up a ladder to God, so that the spiritual messengers of God could come and speak to us in words we can hear: "This is not a religion. This is a philosophy. Each of you have your own religions, and that is how it should be.”
Please join us.
See http://aup589.wix.com/auniversalphilo.... Help to go on with this work – the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, were sent for the one who asked the Father to send them to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah. (See John, chapters 14-17)
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