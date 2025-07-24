The Russian Armed Forces continue to advance steadily, and are now closing in on the center of Pokrovsk a cauldron is being created which is an annihilation zone for the Ukrainian forces, if they do not immediately retreat! An important update on July 23, 2025, reported that small sabotage and reconnaissance groups, including Russian Special Forces units, have reportedly been operating near or even within the city. Starting from the outskirts of Krasnoarmeysk or the Ukrainian name “Pokrovsk,” artillery strikes from Group Center troops proceeded from Zverevo, striking Ukrainian positions with TOS-1A and 2S19 Msta-S artillery fire, destroying an UAV control post in a building occupied by an enemy FPV drone team on the western front of the Donetsk People's Republic. The artillery fire continued to harass their fortifications, and then Russian assault troops bravely entered and dismantled the fortifications by throwing explosives into them. Assault troops from the Aleysk Guards Motorized Rifle Unit of Group Center engaged the exhausted Ukrainian troops in close combat and quickly cleared the enemy forces, ultimately capturing the fortifications on the outskirts of the strategic city of Pokrovsk.

A little further into Pokrovsk, the situation in the city is becoming increasingly critical for those fighting for Zelensky and his Western allies, who are ordering the city's defense, despite the constant Russian fire swirling overhead. One such clash was captured on video by Ukrainian soldiers, who claim that Russian troops fired on their vehicles as they drove by. The Ukrainian soldiers appear to be speaking in an inappropriate language, so the video's sound is muted. Russian military correspondent Anatoliy Radov reports that Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have begun infiltrating Pokrovsk and ambushing Ukrainian vehicles on Shevchenko Street, which is currently under Ukrainian control. Ukrainian DeepState sources admitted Russia had infiltrated the city despite giving their own version of how it happened. This suggests that the worst days are approaching for Kiev's forces, as the Russians are knocking on their door!

