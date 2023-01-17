Create New Account
In the future, there will be decentralized digital currency, AI technology, and faith in human society and there will be no need for the existence of a big sized government
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 19 hours ago
未来的人类社会，有去中心化的数字货币，有AI科技，有信仰，将不需要大政府的存在。


