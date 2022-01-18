We Have Had More Children Die From the COVID Vaccine Than of COVID Itself

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12/23/2021 The reactions we’re seeing in the hospital with adults are terrifying and they’re being ignored. Just some examples of post-vaccine reactions or blood clots, heart attacks, strokes, encephalopathy, heart arrhythmias, such as atrial fibrillation. Also, in the elderly were seen an increase in falls, syncope, acute onset of confusion with unknown etiology. Over 18,000 deaths, million permanently disabled and the CDC admits only one to 10% of reactions are even being reported. We have zero idea what any long-term reactions are. Cancers, autoimmune, infertility, we just don’t know. As of now, we have more children that die from the COVID vaccine than of COVID itself. I have to know this madness has to stop.