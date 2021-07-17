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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich-Θα νικήσουμε, δε γίνεται αλλιώς!
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1687 views • July 17, 2021
Credits @EarthNewspaper.com https://www.bitchute.com/video/AIUm6TfFOVXA/
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Οι θαυμάσιες τοποθετήσεις του ανδρός, δίνουν δύναμη σε όλους μας
Υπάρχει φως στο τουνελ
Για τις σκέψεις μου, μεταβείτε εδώ https://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/2021/07/dr-reiner-fuellmich.html
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το μπλογκ μου http://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cuXzghQljtjX/
το καναλι μου στο YT https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFf3FngarhHbFo10apLZ41Q
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