Texas Loves Blackrock

After the I made the video, I came across some new information. So I am writing it in the description.

First, the Texas Vehicle Inspection Bill that was passed in 2023 has some interesting numbers associated with it. You know I take notice of that stuff. So this bill was passed by the 88th Legislature. That's another 88 for Time and Space. These Luciferians code everything. The next number is the bill itself. It is 3297. Separated we have 329, a reference to March 29th, which is the 88th day of the year. 923 would be September 23rd. That is 266th day of the year with 99 days remaining. That's 66 and 99 for Apollo or Gemini numbers.

Then there is the number 237 hidden in the Bill 3297. 237 is the other Beast number. 237 is the floor in the movie "The Shining" with Jack Nicholson. It is a beast number because it reflects the number of ribs in the human body. There are 7 fixed ribs, 3 false ribs, and 2 floating ribs.

Also, the morning I finished the video, a story came out about a 650 foot Tidal Wave off a glacier from Greenland. In the story, it happened to mention that the wave would have covered the Stature of Liberty. For more programming for a New York Tidal Wave.

And, finally, I put a couple of images from the Saint John's Cathedral Pillars. They show a tidal wave hitting New York City also, as some know.