BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Texas Loves Blackrock
Six Gun Cross
Six Gun Cross
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 7 months ago

After the I made the video, I came across some new information.  So I am writing it in the description.

 

First, the Texas Vehicle Inspection Bill that was passed in 2023 has some interesting numbers associated with it.  You know I take notice of that stuff.  So this bill was passed by the 88th Legislature.  That's another 88 for Time and Space.  These Luciferians code everything.  The next number is the bill itself.  It is 3297.  Separated we have 329, a reference to March 29th, which is the 88th day of the year.  923 would be September 23rd.  That is 266th day of the year with 99 days remaining.  That's 66 and 99 for Apollo or Gemini numbers.

 

Then there is the number 237 hidden in the Bill 3297.  237 is the other Beast number.  237 is the floor in the movie "The Shining" with Jack Nicholson.  It is a beast number because it reflects the number of ribs in the human body.  There are 7 fixed ribs, 3 false ribs, and 2 floating ribs.

 

Also, the morning I finished the video, a story came out about a 650 foot Tidal Wave off a glacier from Greenland.  In the story, it happened to mention that the wave would have covered the Stature of Liberty.  For more programming for a New York Tidal Wave.

 

And, finally, I put a couple of images from the Saint John's Cathedral Pillars.  They show a tidal wave hitting New York City also, as some know.

Keywords
texasnew yorkilluminatitidal waveblackrockstock exchangeinspection
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy