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Assange Superpower takeover of Libya a lesson to world , RUL (to downlod from YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tFZ8oi8oFQg )
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0 view • March 08, 2021
Assange Superpower takeover of Libya a lesson to world , MY WEBSITE : /site/xxxxyy1956 , THE WHOLE HISTORY from the beginning from SILVER coins to the story from the Greecs sailing for trade to Marseille where finally 600 B.C. BRONS coins were probably first made etc ( Later MORE )
Tags : julian assange, libya,,silver,
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was among much anticipated speakers at mass protest in London calling for end to war in Afghanistan and foreign troops pullout. RT managed to talk to him about the military interventions and the Libyan conflict in particular.
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RT on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
RT on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
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IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD brighteon - VIDEO's ,
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Tags : julian assange, libya,,silver,
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was among much anticipated speakers at mass protest in London calling for end to war in Afghanistan and foreign troops pullout. RT managed to talk to him about the military interventions and the Libyan conflict in particular.
-
RT on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
RT on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
-
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD brighteon - VIDEO's ,
- go to , http://clicpconverter.cc/ [ Write in Google - "http://clipconverter/" ] , -
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