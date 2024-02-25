Create New Account
The Smiths - Panic
The Prisoner
Panic was released as a single in 1986 & was the first recording to feature new member Craig Gannon. It was later released on the compilation albums The World Won't Listen and Louder Than Bombs.

Lyrics :

Panic on the streets of London
Panic on the streets of Birmingham
I wonder to myself
Could life ever be sane again?The Leeds side-streets that you slip down

I wonder to myself

[Verse 2]
Hopes may rise on the Grasmere
But, honey pie, you're not safe here
So you run down to the safety of the town
But there's panic on the streets of Carlisle
Dublin, Dundee, Humberside
I wonder to myself

[Chorus]
Burn down the disco
Hang the blessed DJ
Because the music that they constantly play
It says nothing to me about my life
Hang the blessed DJ
Because the music they constantly play

[Verse 3]
On the Leeds side-streets that you slip down
Provincial towns you jog 'round
[Outro]
Hang the DJ, hang the DJ, hang the DJ
Hang the DJ, hang the DJ, hang the DJ
Hang the DJ, hang the DJ, hang the DJ
Hang the DJ, hang the DJ
Hang the DJ, hang the DJ
Hang the DJ, hang the DJ, hang the DJ
Hang the DJ, hang the DJ
Hang the DJ, hang the DJ
Hang the DJ, hang the DJ, hang the DJ
Hang the DJ, hang the DJ
Hang the DJ, hang the DJ
Hang the DJ, hang the DJ, hang the DJ
Hang the DJ, hang the DJ

Mirrored - The Smiths



