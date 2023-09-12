A drone of the Marines of the 40th Pacific Fleet brigade filmed an unsuccessful rotation of more than a dozen Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers near Novomayorsky .

The British MRAP Mastiff landed the Ukrainian Armed Forces infantry and immediately took another group for evacuation. The artillery and tank of the 40th brigade worked along them all the way, after which the Mastiff, loaded to the brim with enemy infantry, ran over a mine or fell under the target of artillery.