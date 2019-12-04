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Police and Soldiers Go Door-To-Door Confiscating Guns During Hurricane Katrina
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331 views • December 04, 2019
There still seems to be some question regarding whether or not American soldiers and police would obey unconstitutional orders to confiscate guns from American citizens. This video from 2005 shows them doing exactly that.
Oklahoma National Guard soldier Chris Montgomery admits he is willing to shoot his fellow citizens on behalf of his political masters. Montgomery: "Walking up and down these streets, you don't want to think about the stuff that you're going to have to do, if somebody's pops out around a corner." Reporter: "You mean shoot an American?" Montgomery: "Yeah."
Original source: AP Archive story #461085
Oklahoma National Guard soldier Chris Montgomery admits he is willing to shoot his fellow citizens on behalf of his political masters. Montgomery: "Walking up and down these streets, you don't want to think about the stuff that you're going to have to do, if somebody's pops out around a corner." Reporter: "You mean shoot an American?" Montgomery: "Yeah."
Original source: AP Archive story #461085
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