BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"THE FIRE PIT" - METEORS, MISSILES & DIRTY BOMBS
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
2134 followers
Follow
12
Share
Report
725 views • January 19, 2022
#PROPHECY #AMERICA #INVASION (Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽

[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

https://the-masters-voice.com

Today's word: Vision of America destroyed by fire. There will be terrible burning by nukes on the East and West coats, as well as fiery meteors (or comets) that will strike America. Many cities will be hit by bombs, and "dirty bombs" will make some places unfit to live anymore. God will use Russia as a weapon against the USA for her many unrepented sins. Study the scriptures and may God lead us into truth. His name is our strong tower, amen.

Read on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/05/the-fire-pit-december-24-2021/

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]

HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.

Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.

SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw

YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg

RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice

BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Keywords
americagodjesusrussiaprophecychinausainvasionmissilescometsmeteorsamerica destroyeddirty bombsthe masters voicethe fire pitamerica destroyed by fireterrible burningnukes on the east costnukes on the west coastmany cities hitplaces unfit to live anymoreunrepentancestudy the scripturesmay god lead us into truthhis name is our strong tower
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump: U.S. and Iranian Officials Hold Three-Hour Meeting at UN Sidelines

Trump: U.S. and Iranian Officials Hold Three-Hour Meeting at UN Sidelines

Garrison Vance
U.S., Denmark, Greenland Sign &#8220;Forever&#8221; Arctic Security Deal

U.S., Denmark, Greenland Sign “Forever” Arctic Security Deal

Morgan S. Verity
The seed stockpile secret: Why preppers are banking on heirloom varieties for long-term survival

The seed stockpile secret: Why preppers are banking on heirloom varieties for long-term survival

HRS Editors
U.S. Prepares Sweeping Sanctions to Dismantle ICC, Report Says

U.S. Prepares Sweeping Sanctions to Dismantle ICC, Report Says

Douglas Harrington
From Ukraine&#8217;s drone war to Mexico&#8217;s drug war: How cartels are importing battlefield terror

From Ukraine’s drone war to Mexico’s drug war: How cartels are importing battlefield terror

Lance D Johnson
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Rejects AI Extinction Claims

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Rejects AI Extinction Claims

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy