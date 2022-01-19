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"THE FIRE PIT" - METEORS, MISSILES & DIRTY BOMBS
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725 views • January 19, 2022
#PROPHECY #AMERICA #INVASION (Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Vision of America destroyed by fire. There will be terrible burning by nukes on the East and West coats, as well as fiery meteors (or comets) that will strike America. Many cities will be hit by bombs, and "dirty bombs" will make some places unfit to live anymore. God will use Russia as a weapon against the USA for her many unrepented sins. Study the scriptures and may God lead us into truth. His name is our strong tower, amen.
Read on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/05/the-fire-pit-december-24-2021/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
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OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Vision of America destroyed by fire. There will be terrible burning by nukes on the East and West coats, as well as fiery meteors (or comets) that will strike America. Many cities will be hit by bombs, and "dirty bombs" will make some places unfit to live anymore. God will use Russia as a weapon against the USA for her many unrepented sins. Study the scriptures and may God lead us into truth. His name is our strong tower, amen.
Read on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/05/the-fire-pit-december-24-2021/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Keywords
americagodjesusrussiaprophecychinausainvasionmissilescometsmeteorsamerica destroyeddirty bombsthe masters voicethe fire pitamerica destroyed by fireterrible burningnukes on the east costnukes on the west coastmany cities hitplaces unfit to live anymoreunrepentancestudy the scripturesmay god lead us into truthhis name is our strong tower
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