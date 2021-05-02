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NIVEL (Película de Tierra Plana)
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156 views • May 02, 2021
En un mundo que nos dice que la ciencia se ha asentado, les decimos, el viaje apenas ha comenzado. El Primer Documental de la Tierra Plana cubre la comprensión básica de nuestra verdadera cosmología y la fuerte censura involucrada en el descubrimiento de esta verdad. Este documental también expone los cuentos de hadas de lo que nos enseñaron a todos en ciencias de quinto grado.
Para descargar en alta definición, visite http://www.levelthefilm.com
LEVEL is now in English, Spanish, Greek, Italian and Turkish with many more languages coming soon! https://ifers.123.st/t335-level-flat-earth-movie
Produced by Hibbeler Productions: https://www.youtube.com/user/HibbelerProductions
Narrated by Eric Dubay: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Featuring O.D.D TV: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrDoseman
Dave Murphy: https://www.youtube.com/user/dmurphy25
Eddie Bravo: https://www.instagram.com/eddiebravo10p/
Santos Bonacci: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrAstrotheology
Tanner Stewart: https://www.youtube.com/c/TStew
Johnny Giampapa: https://www.instagram.com/inkbyjohnnyg/
and more!
To learn more about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
Para descargar en alta definición, visite http://www.levelthefilm.com
LEVEL is now in English, Spanish, Greek, Italian and Turkish with many more languages coming soon! https://ifers.123.st/t335-level-flat-earth-movie
Produced by Hibbeler Productions: https://www.youtube.com/user/HibbelerProductions
Narrated by Eric Dubay: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Featuring O.D.D TV: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrDoseman
Dave Murphy: https://www.youtube.com/user/dmurphy25
Eddie Bravo: https://www.instagram.com/eddiebravo10p/
Santos Bonacci: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrAstrotheology
Tanner Stewart: https://www.youtube.com/c/TStew
Johnny Giampapa: https://www.instagram.com/inkbyjohnnyg/
and more!
To learn more about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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