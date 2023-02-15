Create New Account
CrossTalk News: Chemical NUKE Goes Off In Ohio
Published 16 hours ago
Feb 14, 2023


In this episode of CrossTalk, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke are joined by Ryan Cunningham, the former emergency manager for the US Steel Corporation, to discuss the real danger of the train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio and how the Government's response has been beyond negligent. What's going on is criminal and millions of people are at risk of contaminated drinking water and deadly air quality. Ed and Lauren then discuss the "coincidental" release of the movie White Noise, in which a train carrying very toxic chemicals gets into an accident and is derailed, unleashing fumes that create an “airborne toxic event.” Interestingly enough, the train in the movie crashed in the EXACT SAME TOWN. This derailed train in Ohio isn't an isolated incident, similar accidents are happening across the country in a way that's reminiscent of the docushort Shortage which covered the "mysterious" outbreak of fertilizer plants and food processing plants that burnt down last year.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29knsw-live-8pm-crosstalk-news-chemical-nuke-goes-off-in-ohio.html


