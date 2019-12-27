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Elizabeth Warren’s Brother ‘Furious’ Over Her Latest Alleged False Claim About Family, Report Says
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43 views • December 27, 2019
Ryan Saavedra - Dec 27, 2019
"Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren reportedly angered her brother David Warren over the way that she has characterized what their father did for work, calling him a “janitor,” a term that David Warren says is false."
Source: https://www.dailywire.com/news/elizabeth-warrens-brother-furious-over-her-latest-alleged-false-claim-about-family-report-says
"Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren reportedly angered her brother David Warren over the way that she has characterized what their father did for work, calling him a “janitor,” a term that David Warren says is false."
Source: https://www.dailywire.com/news/elizabeth-warrens-brother-furious-over-her-latest-alleged-false-claim-about-family-report-says
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