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Two days ago, Mayor Brandon Johnson was assuring everyone a deal was close. Yesterday, the Bears voted to build their new stadium in Hammond, Indiana. That is not a coincidence. That is what political dysfunction looks like when the clock finally runs out — a charter NFL franchise that has called Illinois home since 1921 packing up and crossing the state line into a place where Chicago famously is not.
Here is the part the press releases will dance around: Indiana did not steal the Bears. Illinois lost them. Republican Gov. Mike Braun and Indiana lawmakers put a concrete, billion-dollar offer on the table and moved fast. Meanwhile, the Democrat trifecta running Illinois — Johnson in City Hall, Pritzker in the governor’s mansion, and a supermajority in Springfield — spent years stepping on each other.
Read More: https://patriot.tv/the-chicago-bears-move-to-indiana-is-what-total-democrat-rule-in-city-and-state-yields/