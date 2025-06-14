VAXX poisoned MTV VJ dies of BREAST CANCER

Jun 11, 2025 - Mainstream media articles say she was diagnosed in 2018, 2019 or 2020. They can't decide apparently AND MSM are proven LIARS. So they might be covering up the real date. Further, she definitely got ALL of the covid poison injections because they give more of them to people that are "immunocompromised" to kill them faster. They also give them chemo and "cancer vaccines." ALL of those "treatments" cause cancer.

Rest in peace.

----------

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/