Russian stormtroopers of the Tsentr Group of Forces moved into the city and drove out Ukrainian troops, leading to the liberation of the city of Novogrodovka on September 8, on the Pokrovsk direction. The Russian Defense Ministry released detailed footage on September 30, 2024, showing first-person view of small groups conducting urban combat, which is still held by the 25th Airborne Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Due to strong fire support from artillery and constant reconnaissance by drones, the soldiers were able to move quickly and occupy enemy positions with minimal friction. However, the interaction between the various units was persistent, combing the hiding places of the troops fighting for Zelensky, one by one in building after building.

However, all this was preceded by powerful artillery fire and under the blows of FVP drones, which accurately destroyed and suppressed enemy firepower. As seen in the video frames, BM-21 Grad MLRS worked well and accurately against the troops of the 25th Airborne Brigade, digging at least some of the hiding places in the industrial zone of the Novogrodovskaya Mine No.2, including garbage heaps. As a result, something happened there, the remaining battalions of the brigade, which had split into several groups, were mostly eliminated, and retreated from the city, trying to break away from the advancing Russian assault troops. This allowed the stormtroopers to quickly clearing the city streets. The enemy troops could no longer hide in the basements and they were driven out of the settlement, as a soldier with the call sign "Sever" said during the assault.

The persistent efforts of the Russian assault troops, coupled with skillful leadership and effective use of forces and resources, led to a successful mission, completing the task of completely capturing Novogrodovka in Donetsk region. Since then, the local population has maintained good relations with the Russian soldiers, with former Ukrainian Army soldiers switching sides during the fighting. A resident of Novogrodovka told a Russian war correspondent about the forced evacuation carried out by the Ukrainian authorities. "Ukrainian authorities are separating families with children!" He also mentioned "Angels" - this is a Ukrainian volunteer group, which tries to bring as many children as possible to the Ukrainian side.

