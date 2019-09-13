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How Will the UK Fare After Brexit?
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129 views • September 13, 2019
June 24, 2016, the results of the referendum are announced and the world is left stunned. 17.4 million Citizens of the United Kingdom made known that they wanted the U.K. out of the E.U. Most prognosticators had foretold a decisive victory for the "remain" side, the side which lost by nearly 1.3 million votes. No one knew what to expect next. Questions of customs, tariffs, treaties and more abound. Nearly 3 years later . . . those questions remain unanswered.
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Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected]
#brexitmeansbrexit,#stopbrexit,#europeanunion
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