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Healing For The Fractured Soul 66 | How To Release Emotional Debt
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Feelings are meant to be felt and released, not accumulated and stored. You think you feel strong by burying hard emotions, but emotions don't disappear when ignored; they go into collections. Every tear you didn't cry, the grief you put off, the anger you suppressed, all accumulate to demand repayment. Can't focus? Numb? Every time you say "I'm fine" when you are not, the debt keeps adding up until you fall apart completely. The breakdown is foreclosure. There is no consolation plan; we need to face those feelings. Small payments are made regularly. The emotional drain is not because you're weak; it's because you are carrying a debt you were never meant to carry. Stop accumulating emotional debt. The interest will kill you before the principal does. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-66/

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Keywords
healingpedophiliadeliverancemolestationdidself helpincestsex traffickingcounselinghealthy relationshipsbroken heart syndromeinner healingmpdsplit personalitiesdysfunctional familiescoping mechanismsfractured mindpstdheal broken heartsemotional debt
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