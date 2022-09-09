Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
HEAL TRIGGERS- practical method that works! | Becoming the alchemist to create peace & happiness
14 views
channel image
Sarita Sol
Published 3 months ago |

#triggers #manifesting #healing In this video I explain in practical terms what to do when someone or something has triggered you even if its physically, emotionally, energetically or in any other way, once mastered this method will really help yu to find lasting peace and happiness. Find me on telegram: t.me/Sarita_Sol Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol online or at SolHenge: https://mailchi.mp/361ada56f047/events-and-courses Become a Patron and enjoy benefits such as Q and A sessions, community guided meditations, free downloads and much more, plus you can help me assist those in need to receive free classes, healings and retreats. https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol For online Virtual Meditation Classes, Manifesting and Healing Retreats, Personal Mentoring, Distant Quantum and Shamanic Healing with Sarita email: [email protected] or go to www.solhenge.com.

Keywords
healthhow tohealingmeditationfrequencylightagingrelationshipsyouthreverse agingtruiggers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket