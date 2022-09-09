HEAL TRIGGERS- practical method that works! | Becoming the alchemist to create peace & happiness

#triggers #manifesting #healing In this video I explain in practical terms what to do when someone or something has triggered you even if its physically, emotionally, energetically or in any other way, once mastered this method will really help yu to find lasting peace and happiness. Find me on telegram: t.me/Sarita_Sol Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol online or at SolHenge: https://mailchi.mp/361ada56f047/events-and-courses Become a Patron and enjoy benefits such as Q and A sessions, community guided meditations, free downloads and much more, plus you can help me assist those in need to receive free classes, healings and retreats. https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol For online Virtual Meditation Classes, Manifesting and Healing Retreats, Personal Mentoring, Distant Quantum and Shamanic Healing with Sarita email: [email protected] or go to www.solhenge.com.

