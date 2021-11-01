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Dr. Ben Carson on vaccinating children
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73 views • November 01, 2021
Dr. Ben Carson on vaccinating children: "This is really a giant experiment. Do we want to put our children at risk when we know that the risk of the disease to them is relatively small, but we don't know what the future [vaccine] risks are? Why would we do a thing like that?" TRADUCTION: Dr Ben Carson sur la vaccination des enfants:
Il s'agit vraiment d'une expérience géante. Voulons-nous faire courir un risque à nos enfants alors que nous savons que le risque de maladie pour eux est relativement faible, nous ne savons pas quels seront les risques futurs des vaccins.
Il s'agit vraiment d'une expérience géante. Voulons-nous faire courir un risque à nos enfants alors que nous savons que le risque de maladie pour eux est relativement faible, nous ne savons pas quels seront les risques futurs des vaccins.
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