Wellstone: They Killed Him (2012)

Minnesota U.S. Senator Paul Wellstone died in a plane crash October 25, 2002. Murder most foul, but the FBI ruled out foul play before the raging fire was out. The NTSB went along, blaming the crash (eight dead) on the pilots, but the truth will out. Witnesses, first-responders and others tell the story the NTSB and FBI hoped to cover up.

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