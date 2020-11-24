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PART 3 - TIME SHIFT/TIME-SPACE-DIMENSIONS - New Revelations of Time Shift/Mkultra Mind Manipulation/Explanation Of How Heart Healing & Deliverance/MKultra Work
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69 views • November 24, 2020
Voters Have Broken Trump’s Spell on America – For Now
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/voters-broken-trump-spell-america-120002402.html?guccounter=1&;guce_referrer=aHR0cDovL2RydWRnZXJlcG9ydC5jb20v&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAEUBi9T0duFu413OYKMQaS9SwVmX6fKjkG3EFxPuQzVi1zLXlzew7kGXDjOTllRkRnKxd7SQgL2_54wO4Oj_qdmGAy-PGOsm_5TGEv1WIyCyhqLcTwSFe5wQepO_fXbLa5V8tckp-4Xldd23MAJsv3eIv_WsTZ9I81grO18qAaI8
Trump defied gravity; now falls back to earth, future TBD
https://apnews.com/article/Trump-political-future-after-election-8ea42ef8cd8ca7113565032e70c99f10
Obama - CIA - Time Travel Doc
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP96-00788R001700210016-5.pdf
Hydrogel mimics human brain with memorizing and forgetting ability
https://phys.org/news/2020-07-hydrogel-mimics-human-brain-ability.html
Patents by Inventor Hendricus G. Loos
https://patents.justia.com/inventor/hendricus-g-loos
Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
https://www.jpost.com/health-science/israeli-scientists-say-they-found-a-way-to-reverse-the-human-aging-process-649798
PEGGY SUE GOT MARRIED
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dubDHybm0FM
Nicolas Cage - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicolas_Cage
East of Eden (film)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/East_of_Eden_(film)
Francis Ford Coppola
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Francis_Ford_Coppola
east of eden / post-it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kTvERgd0tIo
Time After Time (1979)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0080025/
Time After Time (1979) Official Trailer - Malcolm McDowell Movie Adventure Movie HD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huziaaaEd1s
0:00 / 7:11
ANONYMOUS EXPOSED: November 5: One DATE In THREE TIME TRAVEL Movies, THREE Years Apart!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5PN7_RfdKw
Back to the Future Part III
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Back_to_the_Future_Part_III
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https://finance.yahoo.com/news/voters-broken-trump-spell-america-120002402.html?guccounter=1&;guce_referrer=aHR0cDovL2RydWRnZXJlcG9ydC5jb20v&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAEUBi9T0duFu413OYKMQaS9SwVmX6fKjkG3EFxPuQzVi1zLXlzew7kGXDjOTllRkRnKxd7SQgL2_54wO4Oj_qdmGAy-PGOsm_5TGEv1WIyCyhqLcTwSFe5wQepO_fXbLa5V8tckp-4Xldd23MAJsv3eIv_WsTZ9I81grO18qAaI8
Trump defied gravity; now falls back to earth, future TBD
https://apnews.com/article/Trump-political-future-after-election-8ea42ef8cd8ca7113565032e70c99f10
Obama - CIA - Time Travel Doc
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP96-00788R001700210016-5.pdf
Hydrogel mimics human brain with memorizing and forgetting ability
https://phys.org/news/2020-07-hydrogel-mimics-human-brain-ability.html
Patents by Inventor Hendricus G. Loos
https://patents.justia.com/inventor/hendricus-g-loos
Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
https://www.jpost.com/health-science/israeli-scientists-say-they-found-a-way-to-reverse-the-human-aging-process-649798
PEGGY SUE GOT MARRIED
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dubDHybm0FM
Nicolas Cage - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicolas_Cage
East of Eden (film)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/East_of_Eden_(film)
Francis Ford Coppola
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Francis_Ford_Coppola
east of eden / post-it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kTvERgd0tIo
Time After Time (1979)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0080025/
Time After Time (1979) Official Trailer - Malcolm McDowell Movie Adventure Movie HD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huziaaaEd1s
0:00 / 7:11
ANONYMOUS EXPOSED: November 5: One DATE In THREE TIME TRAVEL Movies, THREE Years Apart!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5PN7_RfdKw
Back to the Future Part III
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Back_to_the_Future_Part_III
________________________________________________________________
Our PayPal Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;;;;;;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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