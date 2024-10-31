There Are 4 Types Of Globe Believers....

..... if you're going to believe in the globe earth model, the heliocentric point of view, you want to be in the first category mentioned here... you've got the most hope, the best chance, at someday realizing the true reality. We have no beef with you whatsoever, this is where the vast majority of us that no longer think earth is a globe, came from.. the type more likely to have an open mind, willing to question what they've been taught... in other words, it's only a matter of time before you become interested or curious enough to take a more serious look, which will then lead you over to the cool, smart side, of the argument, right about the time you realize that there is no argument, at all.... it's just those that know, informing those that don't know. Absolutely. Plus we have a full bar over here, and popcorn and cookies too, which might horrify Mike Adams, but we all know what's good...at least every once in a while.

So that's category 1 there, of people who believe in the globe. And I don't think anyone wants to hear me describe the other 3 categories of globe believers.... because even category 2, makes me sick.... but that just means I need to work a little more on my patience skills, that's all... pay it no mind... even though they are some of the most snide, arrogant, ignorant, little shits, you'll ever meet, but yes, the truth is patient, it's not going anywhere.... and we must all remember that.

Which frankly, that's the one thing wrong with the truth if you ask me, it's too patient, it needs to slap some cheeks, high and low, and kick things into gear, you know?... but maybe that's just me. Take your time, by all means, please. Although, I'd think God would want you to hurry up, but that's between you and Him. I'll save a seat for you either way.

Over and out.