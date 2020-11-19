COVID-19(84) UPDATE: THE GREAT RESET, MANDATORY VACCINES FOR TRAVEL AND TRANSHUMANISM!!!

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pressfortruth
PRESS FOR TRUTH BANNED ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
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Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
What was considered conspiracy theory just 6 months ago is now being proven to be conspiracy fact as the likes of Justine Trudeau the Prime Minister of Canada and Klaus Schwab founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum are now openly talking about the “great reset”, agenda 2030 and utilizing order out of chaos to fundamentally shape society. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest COVID-19(84) news on the now proven coming great reset, mandatory vaccines for travel and a future where transhumanism is the norm!
Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
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Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
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Sources:
https://www.altcensored.com/search?q=press+for+truth+transhumanism+
https://www.biometricupdate.com/202011/digital-travel-credential-one-step-closer-with-icao-implementation-model-approval
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/11/17/2128087/0/en/Acuant-Joins-Canada-s-Digital-Identity-Organization-to-Impact-a-More-Secure-Future.html
https://www.acuant.com
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/11/un-announces-biometric-digital-id-wallet.html