New Biden immigration plan "illegal"

In an exclusive interview, Immigration Reform Law Institute Director Christopher Hajec tells One America News that Joe Biden's new policy simply processing immigrants at the southern border faster and more efficiently by granting them probation is illegal. OAN's John Hines has more from Washington.
