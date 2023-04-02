Create New Account
Germany MGP - After 78 years, it is Time for American Soldiers to Return Home - US Nuclear Weapons Must also Go.
❗️After 78 years, it is time for American soldiers to return home. All other allies have long since left Germany. US nuclear weapons must also go. It is necessary to break the existing relationship of extreme subordination of Germany in matters of US foreign policy, marked by war, violations of international law and support for coups. The US administration gives the impression that they do not really need allies, but only loyal vassals. US military bases behave like extraterritorial territories that are not covered by the [German] constitution.


Member of the Bundestag Sevim Dagdelen

