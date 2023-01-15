Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Episode 279 - Zionism - The Mother Lode of Bad Ideas with Adam Green
57 views
channel image
What is happening
Published 21 hours ago |
Shop now


Naturalist Capitalist

Adam Green joins the podcast to talk about the differences between antisemitism and antizionism, how the ideas of zionism are rooted in the doctrine of Judaism, and how he believes Christianity is really just a Jewish religion for gentiles.

SHOW LINKS:
https://reedcoverdale.substack.com/p/...

GUEST LINKS:
knowmorenews.org

Keywords
godjesusmind controlchristianityjewsreligionislamzionismadam greenknow more newstorahjudaismmosesbad ideaschosenepisode 279reed coverdalenaturalist capitalist

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket