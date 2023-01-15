Episode 279 - Zionism - The Mother Lode of Bad Ideas with Adam Green

Adam Green joins the podcast to talk about the differences between antisemitism and antizionism, how the ideas of zionism are rooted in the doctrine of Judaism, and how he believes Christianity is really just a Jewish religion for gentiles.
SHOW LINKS:
https://reedcoverdale.substack.com/p/...
GUEST LINKS:
knowmorenews.org
