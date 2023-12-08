Democrats like to push idea that voting for Republicans means ‘democracy is going to end’

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says the Democrats like to push the idea that voting for Republicans means “democracy is going to end”. Mr Mulvaney sat down with Sky News host James Morrow to discuss the upcoming US presidential election for 2024. “That is the playbook, when the Democrat Party sends out their messages to all of their surrogates, all of the major media outlets see that and they’re picking up on that,” he said. “They all go to the same parties together, they all wen tot the same schools together, they all hang out in a group so it doesn’t surprise me that you get this sort of group think and this consistent message across all levels of the left-leaning media. “They can’t run right now, Joe Biden is really struggling on issues of the border, goodness gracious on the economy, he’s really having trouble even on Gaza.”







