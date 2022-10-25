Done With Dems

We Aren’t Buying What They’re Selling
* Leave the kids alone: parents across the country are fed up.
* Voters: we need help!
* [Bidan]: we can pay for gender surgery!
* Crisis in the classroom: our kids can’t even do math.
* Go figure — voters don’t like crime and chaos.
* Why is the left obsessed with race?
* Americans just want safe streets, cheap gas and affordable groceries.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 24 October 2022
