Done With Dems

We Aren’t Buying What They’re Selling

* Leave the kids alone: parents across the country are fed up.

* Voters: we need help!

* [Bidan]: we can pay for gender surgery!

* Crisis in the classroom: our kids can’t even do math.

* Go figure — voters don’t like crime and chaos.

* Why is the left obsessed with race?

* Americans just want safe streets, cheap gas and affordable groceries.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 24 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314291320112