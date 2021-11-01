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ESPN Reporter Forced Out of Job Over Vaccine Mandate
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1804 views • November 01, 2021
ESPN Reporter Denied Exemption Request Recommended by Her Doctor.
Allison Williams’ doctor recommended that she should not take the CV vaccine, and despite Williams’ efforts to retain her job, such as offering ESPN to work from home to avoid physical contact with other coworkers, all of her suggestions were denied. Left with no other option than to take the vaccine or be leave ESPN, Williams was forced out or job as a result of the vaccine mandate.
Allison Williams’ doctor recommended that she should not take the CV vaccine, and despite Williams’ efforts to retain her job, such as offering ESPN to work from home to avoid physical contact with other coworkers, all of her suggestions were denied. Left with no other option than to take the vaccine or be leave ESPN, Williams was forced out or job as a result of the vaccine mandate.
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