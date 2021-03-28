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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Matthew 10:27-28, 20210328
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60 views • March 28, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, March 28, 2021: Matthew 10:27-28
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your
Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning and sacrificial Passover Lamb of Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, the King of Glory!
Thank You, Heavenly Father for allowing Your Holy Spirit to remind me to sanctify You, the LORD of hosts; to fear and dread You. To remember that
27 All Your Old Covenant promises to bless, protect, and heal me must be believed as active today. In addition, Your New Covenant Gospel of Salvation through repentance, forgiveness, and faith in my LORD Jesus Christ to heal any sickness and disease because of His shed blood at Calvary, His death, burial, resurrection, and ascension, must be preached, believed, and available to everyone.
28 And that I must neither compromise nor fear those who threaten to arrest, fine, refuse services to me, limit my freedom as a conscientious objector, and even kill my body, but cannot kill my soul. Rather, I must fear You, Holy Father who can destroy both soul and body in hell.
Thank You, Glorious Father, for revealing the truth of whom to fear in Your Holy Scriptures during my Christian journey to Heaven. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Matthew 10:27-28 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, March 28, 2021: Matthew 10:27-28
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your
Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning and sacrificial Passover Lamb of Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, the King of Glory!
Thank You, Heavenly Father for allowing Your Holy Spirit to remind me to sanctify You, the LORD of hosts; to fear and dread You. To remember that
27 All Your Old Covenant promises to bless, protect, and heal me must be believed as active today. In addition, Your New Covenant Gospel of Salvation through repentance, forgiveness, and faith in my LORD Jesus Christ to heal any sickness and disease because of His shed blood at Calvary, His death, burial, resurrection, and ascension, must be preached, believed, and available to everyone.
28 And that I must neither compromise nor fear those who threaten to arrest, fine, refuse services to me, limit my freedom as a conscientious objector, and even kill my body, but cannot kill my soul. Rather, I must fear You, Holy Father who can destroy both soul and body in hell.
Thank You, Glorious Father, for revealing the truth of whom to fear in Your Holy Scriptures during my Christian journey to Heaven. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Matthew 10:27-28 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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