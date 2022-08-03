Episode 80 - The Flatlining American Medical System

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeff and special guest Dr. Robert Yoho (ret.) to discuss the state of the American Healthcare System, the use of false studies and propaganda that is killing us.
Dr. Robert Yoho Sites:
https://www.robertyohoauthor.com
https://www.robertyoho.substack.com
https://www.truthforhealth.com
https://www.flemingmethod.com
TPR website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Killed for Profit series:
https://frankspeech.com/jeff-wagner
High Treason Website: https://www.america1stproductions.com
DONATE TO "HIGH TREASON: YOU DECIDE" DOCUSERIES: https://www.america1stproductions.com
Download 5G Risk: The Scientific Perspective HERE: https://www.ftwproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Pall_5G_Risk_The_Scientific_Perspective.pdf
FTW Website: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/457/