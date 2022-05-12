Sweden and Finland Consider Joining NATO After Putin’s Decision To Invade Ukraine

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05/11/2022 Boris Johnson says the UK will not hesitate to act after signing security agreements with Sweden and Finland. After Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, Sweden and Finland consider joining NATO. ”It’s Russia to be blamed if Finland joins the alliance. ”the President of Finland said.