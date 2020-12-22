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Unjust Quarantine Mandate: Oklahoma
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118 views • December 22, 2020
People are getting scared, I mean super scared from the flooding of mainstream fear and it's working.
A true story and plea from a friend in OK about his handicapped son and the inability to see him over the holidays due to a new mandate installed 3 days before Christmas. Please write to their representatives, it only takes a few minutes through email. Maybe we can't help to change it now, but we can for later so the children will not be 'stuck' and suffer trauma from mental health issues. God Bless Contact: Sonya Barker Legislative Assistant for Representative Kyle Hilbert P:405-557-7353 E: [email protected] Address: 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. Room 202.1 Oklahoma City, OK 73105 Legislative Assistant for Representative Mark Lawson P: 405-557-7414 E: [email protected] Address 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. Room 202.2 Oklahoma City, OK 73105
A true story and plea from a friend in OK about his handicapped son and the inability to see him over the holidays due to a new mandate installed 3 days before Christmas. Please write to their representatives, it only takes a few minutes through email. Maybe we can't help to change it now, but we can for later so the children will not be 'stuck' and suffer trauma from mental health issues. God Bless Contact: Sonya Barker Legislative Assistant for Representative Kyle Hilbert P:405-557-7353 E: [email protected] Address: 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. Room 202.1 Oklahoma City, OK 73105 Legislative Assistant for Representative Mark Lawson P: 405-557-7414 E: [email protected] Address 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. Room 202.2 Oklahoma City, OK 73105
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