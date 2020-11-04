2 weeks ago Joe Biden bragged about voter fraud

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Further Info:
Joe Biden Says Democrats Created ‘The Most Extensive And Inclusive Voter Fraud Organization’ In American History:
https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/24/joe-biden-says-democrats-created-the-most-extensive-and-inclusive-voter-fraud-organization-in-american-history/
Communists Trying to Steal US Election :
https://www.henrymakow.com/2020/11/communists-trying-to-steal-US-election.html
Source https://twitter.com/LizRNC/status/1323974153142177794
Elizabeth Harrington