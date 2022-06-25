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ARIZONA CAPITOL BUILDING "HELD HOSTAGE"BY PROTESTORS*CHAOS-LA-NY-DC*IT'S ONLY GETTING STARTED*
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
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Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea https://medicinal-foods.com/shop/energy-herbs-blend-chi-tonic/?utm_source=affiliate&utm_medium=affiliate-link&utm_campaign=eea https://medicinal-foods.com/shop/micro-shrooms-micronized-medicinal-mushroom-blend/?utm_source=affiliate&utm_medium=affiliate-link&utm_campaign=eea To Set Up An Appointment Please Email Us At [email protected] We Operate On A Donation Basis Services Available Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected] Thank you so much for your support! https://www.axios.com/2022/06/24/violent-extremism-roe-wade-abortion-dhs-memo https://twitter.com/backtolife_2022/status/1540662908459159552 https://twitter.com/MichelleUgenti/status/1540548170668597248 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/developing-least-two-supreme-court-justices-moved-safe-locations-due-threats-violence-left-report/ https://twitter.com/Red_Pill_Led/status/1540686381831180290 https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1540489771973230595 https://twitter.com/business/status/1540415388441247750 https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/business-lobbying/3535965-these-companies-will-cover-abortion-travel-costs-for-employees/ https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1540659596112666624 https://twitter.com/ezralevant/status/1540610919108976640 https://twitter.com/stevennelson10/status/1540503731627851780 https://nypost.com/2022/06/25/roe-v-wade-abortion-ruling-protesters-take-to-streets-from-nyc-to-los-angeles/ https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/threatening-burn-supreme-court-police-left-area-announcement-marjorie-taylor-greene-outside-supreme-court-following-abortion-ruling-video/ https://twitter.com/backtolife_2022/status/1540683618590261249 https://twitter.com/realJoelFischer/status/1540474393062772741 https://twitter.com/thehill/status/1540684506381930496 https://twitter.com/sumlenny/status/1540641735797268482 https://sputniknews.com/20220625/chinese-army-expresses-protest-to-washington-over-flight-of-us-military-plane-near-taiwan-1096648534.html https://twitter.com/ivan_8848/status/1540639522207240194 https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/new-6-nation-pacific-pact-proposed-beat-back-beijings-unrestricted-warfare https://www.braintomorrow.com/human-octopus-brain-jumping-genes/ https://dailysceptic.org/2022/06/24/climate-scientist-says-humans-cause-less-than-0-05c-of-global-warming-and-warns-of-anarchy-from-delusional-net-zero-policies/ https://twitter.com/backtolife_2022/status/1540679787185930240/photo/1 https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/eu-renews-digital-covid-pass-despite-99-negative-public-feedback https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/watch-five-dead-2000-african-migrants-storm-spanish-exclave-melilla https://www.zeemaps.com/view?group=4410859&x=-89.849631&y=44.059004&z=14 https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/link-between-soaring-food-prices-political-instability https://twitter.com/DaveAtherton20/status/1540598594289504263 https://www.rt.com/news/557794-us-uk-australia-pacific/ https://twitter.com/johnxdesouza/status/1540415097859805184 https://twitter.com/Michelle4NM/status/1540688434267729920

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