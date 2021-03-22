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Dr Stephanie Christner's daughter died after her 4 month vaccines.
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503 views • March 22, 2021
Dr. Stephanie Christner, D.O. tells of her daughter Victoria Grace, who died at five months of age from chronic inflammation caused by her vaccines. Dr. Christner says her daughter was vaccinated with all the usual vaccines at two months and then was never the same. Victoria became withdrawn, stopped eating regularly, and ultimately had a seizure on December 15, 2008. On December 23, Victoria received her next round of vaccinations. Two months later, Victoria stopped breathing and died. The doctors considered it to be just another SIDS death. Dr. Christner's story was one of 3 featured in the documentary The Greater Good. See greatergoodmovie.org
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