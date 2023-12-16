BREAKING: NATO Responds To Alex Jones and Jack Posobiec Revealing Globalists' Plan For WWIII With Russia

Jack Posobiec joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how NATO has called for community notes to be added to a video posted on X, @RealAlexJones, where he and Jack Posobiec reveal how and why NATO is FULLY MOBILIZING to go to war with Russia, triggering World War III.





See the X post here: https://twitter.com/RealAlexJones/status/1735036613380690196





Our Infowars Christmas Mega Super Sale Starts NOW! Take advantage of sales up to 60% OFF with FREE SHIPPING & double Patriot Points!





Save 40% on DNA Force Plus NOW! Try it today and see why millions of listeners have made it an essential part of their daily routine!





Survival Shield X-2 is now 25% OFF! Treat your body with super high-quality nascent iodine & enjoy one of nature's greatest essentials!





VasoBeet is now 40% OFF! This beetroot-based supplement was created to provide you with all the benefits of this nutrient-dense vegetable in one easy dose!







