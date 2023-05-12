Scooby-Doo! - Classic Creep Capers (2001, N64)

Scooby-Doo! - Classic Creep Capers is an action-adventure developed by Terraglyph Interactive Studios and published by THQ. It was only released in North America and Europe.

The game features three classic episodes from the TV series and one original mystery. All four scenarios are connected by a plot.

Similar to other Scooby-Doo games, you take the role of Shaggy, and Scooby will be following you. While the game features some object-based puzzles similar to point-and-click adventures, you control shaggy directly with the game pad. The environment is rendered in real-time 3D, but the camera angles are fixed. the movement is relative to Shaggy, so a switch in the camera angle will alter the direction Shaggy moves to when pushing the same directional button. This is a crucial aspect, a huge part of the game is about avoiding scary things and the scenario's villain. Shaggy has got guage which will drain if he encounters spooky things. If the gauge is drained, Shaggy will run away and the game resets to the state before you entered the area where you failed. The gauge can be replenished by collecting Scooby Snax or eaitng other food. During a scenario, you also have to find and collect clues and parts of a trap, and hand it to the rest of the gang. Once you have collected all of them, the gang will set up a trap and you have to lure the villain into the trap.