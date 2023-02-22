Create New Account
Monica Crowley just dropped a massive redpill on primetime Fox News about Ukraine
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago
Monica Crowley just dropped a massive redpill on primetime Fox News about Ukraine:


“The national security state has a vested interest in keeping this war going… because they’re all making a fortune off of this.


This is a massive money laundering operation for the globalists and the ruling elite around the world and Joe Biden is right there.”


BOOM 💥


It’s not news to us, but it is for many. Is the narrative finally changing ??


Source: https://rumble.com/v2aeu8k-monica-crowley-just-dropped-a-massive-redpill-on-primetime-fox-news-about-u.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=9

military industrial complexnational security stateukraine warbiden regimemonica crowley

