Monica Crowley just dropped a massive redpill on primetime Fox News about Ukraine:
“The national security state has a vested interest in keeping this war going… because they’re all making a fortune off of this.
This is a massive money laundering operation for the globalists and the ruling elite around the world and Joe Biden is right there.”
BOOM 💥
It’s not news to us, but it is for many. Is the narrative finally changing ??
Source: https://rumble.com/v2aeu8k-monica-crowley-just-dropped-a-massive-redpill-on-primetime-fox-news-about-u.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=9
