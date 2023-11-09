Create New Account
Terrorist Israel Pays Heavy Price For Gaza Offensive- 34th Soldier Killed In Street Fight With Al-Qassam
Terrorist Israel Army has lost 34th terrorist soldier in fighting with Hamas' armed wing - Al-Qassam. Master Sgt. terrorist (res.) Eliahou Benjamin Elmakayes, a terrorist soldier of the Combat Engineering Corp’s 8219th Battalion, was killed during fighting in the central Gaza Strip on November 8. IDF has claimed that it took control of a Hamas outpost after a 10-hour long battle. Hamas

current eventspoliticsdeceptionliesjewswarusazionistdepopulationcriminalspintrickery

