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BIDEN STUMBLING & CRUMBLING | MANY RESIGNATIONS TO COME [Ep. 13]
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112 views • March 20, 2021
This week we focus not only Biden’s triple stumble up the steps to Air Force One, but also the dangers of the Covid-19 vaccine, Andrew Cuomo’s ongoing sexual harassment allegations, Senator Rand Paul’s statements to Dr. Fauci, Trump’s most recent statements from the OFP, the Milwaukee Judge who was charged for seven counts of child pornography, Putin’s words to Joe Biden, the Chinese Communist Party’s attacks on America, and the Deep State’s imminent collapse of power. Attached below is the link to The Collegiate American website for last month’s summary of geopolitical events. Next blog update coming March 31st. Next episode of our weekly analysis series coming March 27th (The Day of Passover).
https://brendanecker035.wixsite.com/mysite
- Seeking the Truth.
- Speaking the Truth.
- Restoring the Republic.
- The Collegiate American.
#ExposeTheDeepState #DrainTheSwamp #ExposeBigPharma #BidenBetrayingAmerica #seekingthetruth #speakingthetruth #restoringtherepublic #thecollegiateamerican
https://brendanecker035.wixsite.com/mysite
- Seeking the Truth.
- Speaking the Truth.
- Restoring the Republic.
- The Collegiate American.
#ExposeTheDeepState #DrainTheSwamp #ExposeBigPharma #BidenBetrayingAmerica #seekingthetruth #speakingthetruth #restoringtherepublic #thecollegiateamerican
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