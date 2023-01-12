Create New Account
Meet The REAL Elon Musk - This Guy Brought Receipts
49 views
Body House Chronicles
Published Yesterday
Uploaded from bitchute here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/gNx6UiKjAiiL/

Many of us have known Musk is not what he says he is and one went digging for information.

This man has put together a well documented short on Musk and his many lies and incarnations. It's well worth a watch at just 6 minutes long.


