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SEGA Genesis Classic Game Console vs. Super NES Classic Edition (2017)
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4 views • January 14, 2020
Published on YouTube on January 4, 2018
Back in the 1990's when 16-Bit graphics were the newest gaming trends, SEGA
attempted to do what NINTENDOn't and decided to compare the Genesis to Super Nintendo. 26 years later the Super NES Classic Edition and the SEGA Genesis Classic
Game Console came out so, I thought it would be fun to redo the commercial in the 21st century with the to miniature versions of the SNES and Genesis.
To view the original 1991 commercial go here:
Back in the 1990's when 16-Bit graphics were the newest gaming trends, SEGA
attempted to do what NINTENDOn't and decided to compare the Genesis to Super Nintendo. 26 years later the Super NES Classic Edition and the SEGA Genesis Classic
Game Console came out so, I thought it would be fun to redo the commercial in the 21st century with the to miniature versions of the SNES and Genesis.
To view the original 1991 commercial go here:
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