Damned Traditions

A Voice in the Desert examines how man made traditions in the church have made the Word of God of no effect. They have many names: alter call, sacraments, rituals, sinner's prayer, emotional experiences, life changing experiences etc. What they all have in common is that they are religious traditions which are not directly based on anything Jesus taught. If we put our faith more in these experiences than in Jesus' message, then we will be misguided. There are many legalistic Christians today. These are modern Pharisees, who strain at gnats and swallow camels. In order not to be one of these, we must start obeying the teachings of Jesus today!

