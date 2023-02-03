Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
(Historical Clip) Dr. Judy Mikovits: How and Why the Bioweapon Injection Causes Cancer (8/31/2021)
140 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published Yesterday |

"You are injecting the blueprint to drive cancer" - Dr. Judy Mikovits


(Aug 31, 2021) Alex Jones full interview - "Powerful Interview! Dr. Judy Mikovits Exposes Fauci's Cancer Causing Injections": https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=612ebbcde0a43c7d3655a44b


InfoWars: https://www.infowars.com/

InfoWars Store:  https://www.infowarsstore.com/

Keywords
healthcanceralex jonesmurderinjuryvaccinegenocidebioweaponjudy mikovitsinjectionanthony faucicovidivermectinmrnaspike proteinsyncytinenvelope protein

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket