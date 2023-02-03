(Historical Clip) Dr. Judy Mikovits: How and Why the Bioweapon Injection Causes Cancer (8/31/2021)

"You are injecting the blueprint to drive cancer" - Dr. Judy Mikovits
(Aug 31, 2021) Alex Jones full interview - "Powerful Interview! Dr. Judy Mikovits Exposes Fauci's Cancer Causing Injections": https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=612ebbcde0a43c7d3655a44b
InfoWars: https://www.infowars.com/
InfoWars Store: https://www.infowarsstore.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.