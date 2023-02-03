(Historical Clip) Dr. Judy Mikovits: How and Why the Bioweapon Injection Causes Cancer (8/31/2021)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"You are injecting the blueprint to drive cancer" - Dr. Judy Mikovits
(Aug 31, 2021) Alex Jones full interview - "Powerful Interview! Dr. Judy Mikovits Exposes Fauci's Cancer Causing Injections": https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=612ebbcde0a43c7d3655a44b
InfoWars: https://www.infowars.com/
InfoWars Store: https://www.infowarsstore.com/