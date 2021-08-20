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Oxford PhD to School Board: Millions Have Died!
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202 views • August 20, 2021
Oxford PhD to School Board: Millions Have Died!
My name is Dr. Shawn Brooks, PhD, Oxford. I have 48 publications, including 23 books. I've studied health medicine, anatomy, and physiology for approximately 21 years.
Dr. Robert Malone, who created the messenger RNA [mRNA] vaccine has said no one should ever take these jabs ever, under any circumstance whatsoever – He created it!
And he says - Don't ever do it!
So let me explain what's going to happen to people who have taken, taken, excuse me - the people who have taken it – [they] are going to die in the next six months to three to five years, for three reasons.
Number one, you have dramatically decreased your own immune system by 35%. The first jab did it by at least 15. The second did it by 35. Now - if you take any booster shot, you will die. That's it. You take a flu shot in the future, you will die.
The second reason - antibody dependent enhancement and antibody dependent enhancement is what is happening with these jabs with everybody who has taken them - unless of course you've taken a placebo. But there's no way that you would know that. So given that fact, antibody dependent enhancement tricks the entire body into believing that the cell that's eating the pathogen is eating it when it isn't, it ends up leading to what's called a cytokine storm, which causes organ failure. That will cause your death - and there's no stopping that no amount of drugs will stop that.
The third thing - blood clotting. Everyone who has taken the jab gets blood clots. If you don't believe me, there's a way you can find out. Take what's called a D-Dimer test. What that does, is that detects blood clotting at the microscopic level. We’re cutting full blood clots out of people right now as I'm talking to you.
Millions have died from the jabs.
In your last [SW Ohio School Board] meeting, you advocated for people to take the jams potentially in the future, along with wearing masks - and I heard parents say the same thing. So to the parents who are actually considering jabbing their own children, you're going to sterilize them permanently. People who have taken the jabs are sterilized. 80% of [pregnant] women who have been jammed have lost their children in the first trimester.
You can't have kids. You've also injected yourself with the equivalent of HIV.
You can now no longer breastfeed, donate blood, donate organs, donate blood plasma, nor bone marrow. If you don't believe me, try to donate blood and blood plasma and find out what happens. You will be denied. Unless of course you live in California, in which case they're allowing people to donate toxic blood with spike proteins in it.
The jabs create spike proteins. They're in the jabs themselves. And they create it by snapping your RNA in half.
You're no longer a human anymore. You're something else - and you're susceptible to countless diseases.
Now here's what's going to happen in the future - very quickly.
(You have 15 seconds.)
Great.
I don't know what percentage of your staff is taking the jabs - but your school is going to close - you will not stay open. You will close because they will fall ill and they will die. That will happen in all of your buildings. It will have its way – it’s already happening -
(All right - thank you sir.)
I bet it is.
It's already happening - and - good luck.
(Thank you...)
Nothing can stop it.
(Thank you sir.)
Thank you!
Source (transcript):
Dr. Sean Brooks at SW Ohio School Board Meeting - Transcript 8.18.21
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ra6Q3jXUMOMz/
Transcript via Otter.ai by PGB on 8.18.21
http://www.padrak.com/coronavirus/Dr.%20Sean%20Brooks%20at%20SW%20Ohio%20School%20Board%20Meeting%20-%20Transcript%208.18.21.pdf
Source: https://newtube.app/user/Yellow_hammer123/BjXDvH8
Source (banned!): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TrCbt6ai1A
My name is Dr. Shawn Brooks, PhD, Oxford. I have 48 publications, including 23 books. I've studied health medicine, anatomy, and physiology for approximately 21 years.
Dr. Robert Malone, who created the messenger RNA [mRNA] vaccine has said no one should ever take these jabs ever, under any circumstance whatsoever – He created it!
And he says - Don't ever do it!
So let me explain what's going to happen to people who have taken, taken, excuse me - the people who have taken it – [they] are going to die in the next six months to three to five years, for three reasons.
Number one, you have dramatically decreased your own immune system by 35%. The first jab did it by at least 15. The second did it by 35. Now - if you take any booster shot, you will die. That's it. You take a flu shot in the future, you will die.
The second reason - antibody dependent enhancement and antibody dependent enhancement is what is happening with these jabs with everybody who has taken them - unless of course you've taken a placebo. But there's no way that you would know that. So given that fact, antibody dependent enhancement tricks the entire body into believing that the cell that's eating the pathogen is eating it when it isn't, it ends up leading to what's called a cytokine storm, which causes organ failure. That will cause your death - and there's no stopping that no amount of drugs will stop that.
The third thing - blood clotting. Everyone who has taken the jab gets blood clots. If you don't believe me, there's a way you can find out. Take what's called a D-Dimer test. What that does, is that detects blood clotting at the microscopic level. We’re cutting full blood clots out of people right now as I'm talking to you.
Millions have died from the jabs.
In your last [SW Ohio School Board] meeting, you advocated for people to take the jams potentially in the future, along with wearing masks - and I heard parents say the same thing. So to the parents who are actually considering jabbing their own children, you're going to sterilize them permanently. People who have taken the jabs are sterilized. 80% of [pregnant] women who have been jammed have lost their children in the first trimester.
You can't have kids. You've also injected yourself with the equivalent of HIV.
You can now no longer breastfeed, donate blood, donate organs, donate blood plasma, nor bone marrow. If you don't believe me, try to donate blood and blood plasma and find out what happens. You will be denied. Unless of course you live in California, in which case they're allowing people to donate toxic blood with spike proteins in it.
The jabs create spike proteins. They're in the jabs themselves. And they create it by snapping your RNA in half.
You're no longer a human anymore. You're something else - and you're susceptible to countless diseases.
Now here's what's going to happen in the future - very quickly.
(You have 15 seconds.)
Great.
I don't know what percentage of your staff is taking the jabs - but your school is going to close - you will not stay open. You will close because they will fall ill and they will die. That will happen in all of your buildings. It will have its way – it’s already happening -
(All right - thank you sir.)
I bet it is.
It's already happening - and - good luck.
(Thank you...)
Nothing can stop it.
(Thank you sir.)
Thank you!
Source (transcript):
Dr. Sean Brooks at SW Ohio School Board Meeting - Transcript 8.18.21
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ra6Q3jXUMOMz/
Transcript via Otter.ai by PGB on 8.18.21
http://www.padrak.com/coronavirus/Dr.%20Sean%20Brooks%20at%20SW%20Ohio%20School%20Board%20Meeting%20-%20Transcript%208.18.21.pdf
Source: https://newtube.app/user/Yellow_hammer123/BjXDvH8
Source (banned!): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TrCbt6ai1A
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